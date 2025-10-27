Venus Metals Forms Joint Venture with IGO for Bridgetown Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Venus Metals Corporation Limited ( (AU:VMC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Venus Metals Corporation Limited has announced the formation of a joint venture with IGO Limited’s subsidiary for the Bridgetown Greenbushes Exploration Project. IGO has met the initial earn-in requirements, acquiring a 51% interest by spending $3 million on exploration. The joint venture aims to explore and potentially expand the project, with IGO having the option to increase its stake to 70% by further investment. This development could enhance Venus Metals’ position in the exploration industry, potentially impacting stakeholders by advancing the project’s exploration and development.

Venus Metals Corporation Limited is an exploration company with a diverse portfolio of projects in Western Australia, focusing on gold, copper, base metals, lithium, titanium, and vanadium. The company also holds a 1% royalty over the Youanmi Gold Mine and is a substantial shareholder of Rox Resources Limited.

