Venus Metals Forms Joint Venture with IGO for Bridgetown Project

Venus Metals Corporation Limited has announced the formation of an unincorporated joint venture with IGO Limited’s subsidiary for the Bridgetown Greenbushes Exploration Project. IGO has met the Stage 1 requirements to acquire a 51% interest in the project by investing $3 million in exploration. The joint venture allows IGO to earn an additional 19% interest by spending another $3 million. The project has identified a significant Li-Ta-Nb-Cs anomaly at Ti Tree, with further exploration and analysis ongoing. This joint venture strengthens Venus Metals’ position in the exploration sector and could lead to significant developments in the project area.

Venus Metals Corporation is an exploration company with a diverse portfolio in Western Australia, focusing on gold, copper, base metals, lithium, titanium, and vanadium projects. The company also holds a 1% royalty over the Youanmi Gold Mine and is a significant shareholder in Rox Resources Limited.

