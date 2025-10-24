Venus Metals Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Venus Metals Corporation Limited ( (AU:VMC) ) has provided an update.

Venus Metals Corporation Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 28, 2025, at The Celtic Club in West Perth, WA. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by attending in person, by proxy, or through a corporate representative. The company emphasizes the importance of lodging proxy forms by November 26, 2025, and provides options for shareholders to submit questions in advance. Updates regarding the meeting will be communicated via ASX announcements and the company’s website.

More about Venus Metals Corporation Limited

Venus Metals Corporation Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 176,624

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$29.42M

For detailed information about VMC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue