Ventyx Biosciences CBO Christopher Krueger Steps Down

Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) has issued an update.

Christopher Krueger has stepped down as the Chief Business Officer of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc., effective April 15, 2024, to explore new opportunities. His departure is amicable, with no disputes over company matters. Ventyx appreciates Krueger’s contributions and has arranged a consulting agreement for him to assist with the transition, allowing his stock options to continue vesting as he offers his services. The agreement also includes standard clauses on confidentiality and invention rights.

For a thorough assessment of VTYX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.