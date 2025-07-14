Venture Corporation’s Chairman Honored by NUS for Global Impact

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Venture ( (SG:V03) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Venture Corporation Limited’s Executive Chairman, Wong Ngit Liong, has been awarded the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters by the National University of Singapore for his significant contributions to the global technology industry and public service. Under his leadership, Venture has developed strong capabilities in innovation and advanced manufacturing, positioning itself at the forefront of diverse technology domains. This recognition underscores Mr. Wong’s role in steering the company towards long-term success by nurturing future leaders and capitalizing on emerging industry trends.

Venture Corporation Limited is a global provider of advanced technology services, products, and solutions, originating from an electronics manufacturing start-up. Founded by Wong Ngit Liong, the company has grown significantly since its formation in 1989 and listing on the Singapore Exchange in 1992. It is now included in the Straits Times Index and the 2025 Fortune Southeast Asia 500. Venture operates across various technology domains, including life sciences, medical equipment, and advanced industrial sectors.

YTD Price Performance: -5.06%

Average Trading Volume: 574,693

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$3.44B

