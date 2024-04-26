Venture Corporation Announces Board Reshuffle

Venture Corporation (SG:V03) has released an update.

Venture Corporation Limited has announced a reshuffle in its Board of Directors and Board Committees following its Annual General Meeting on April 26, 2024. The new composition includes Mr. Wong Ngit Liong as the Executive Director and Chairman, along with several new independent and non-independent non-executive directors across various committees. These strategic changes are expected to steer the company through its next phase of growth and governance.

For further insights into SG:V03 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.