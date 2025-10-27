Ventia Services Group Limited Updates on Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Ventia Services Group Limited ( (AU:VNT) ) just unveiled an update.

Ventia Services Group Limited announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, revealing that a total of 23,307,445 securities have been bought back to date, with 98,577 securities purchased on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value, reflecting a proactive approach in managing its financial resources.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:VNT) stock is a Hold with a A$5.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ventia Services Group Limited stock, see the AU:VNT Stock Forecast page.

More about Ventia Services Group Limited

Ventia Services Group Limited operates in the services industry, providing essential infrastructure services across various sectors. The company focuses on delivering integrated services that include maintenance, operations, and management of critical infrastructure assets.

Average Trading Volume: 2,122,540

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$4.5B

See more insights into VNT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue