Ventia Services Group Limited Announces Cessation of Securities

Ventia Services Group Limited ( (AU:VNT) ) just unveiled an update.

Ventia Services Group Limited announced the cessation of 3,782,653 ordinary fully paid securities due to an on-market buy-back as of October 16, 2025. This move reflects the company’s strategic capital management efforts, potentially impacting its financial structure and signaling confidence in its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:VNT) stock is a Buy with a A$6.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ventia Services Group Limited stock, see the AU:VNT Stock Forecast page.

More about Ventia Services Group Limited

Ventia Services Group Limited operates in the services industry, focusing on providing essential infrastructure services across various sectors. The company is known for its comprehensive offerings in operations, maintenance, and management of critical infrastructure, catering to a diverse range of market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 2,219,338

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$4.77B

