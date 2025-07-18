Vend Marketplaces ASA Reports Strategic Transformation and Financial Growth in Q2 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Schibsted ASA ( (GB:0MHM) ) is now available.

Vend Marketplaces ASA reported its Q2 2025 results, highlighting a strategic transformation with a focus on strengthening verticals and enhancing cost efficiency. The company saw a 25% increase in EBITDA despite a 2% decline in revenue, driven by ARPA growth and cost reductions. Vend launched new AI-powered features and a home rental platform in Norway, while divesting non-core activities to streamline operations. The company returned significant capital to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends, maintaining a disciplined capital allocation policy.

Vend Marketplaces ASA, formerly known as Schibsted ASA, is a leading Nordic marketplace company with a strong presence in Mobility, Real Estate, Jobs, and Recommerce sectors. The company focuses on providing digital experiences that cater to future needs, aiming to create sustainable value and long-term growth for stakeholders and society. Vend holds a 14% ownership stake in Adevinta, a company spun off in 2019.

