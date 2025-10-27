Vend Marketplaces ASA Announces NOK 2 Billion Share Buyback Programme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Schibsted ASA ( (GB:0MHM) ) has provided an announcement.

Vend Marketplaces ASA has announced a share buyback programme to be initiated in the fourth quarter of 2025, following the completion of a share issue related to the company’s share class combination. The programme, valued at up to NOK 2 billion, aims to reduce the company’s share capital and support employee share saving and long-term incentive plans, reflecting Vend’s strong financial position and commitment to sustainable value creation.

More about Schibsted ASA

YTD Price Performance: 1.03%

Average Trading Volume: 95,652

Current Market Cap: NOK76.1B

