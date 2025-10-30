Vend Marketplaces ASA Announces New Share Issue to Strengthen Market Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Schibsted ASA

Vend Marketplaces ASA has announced the commencement of a new share issue, offering 6,204,568 shares at NOK 0.50 each. Primary insiders and their close associates have been allocated subscription rights, with notable subscriptions from CEO Christian Printzell Halvorsen and Blommenholm Industrier AS, a company linked to the Chairman of the Board. This move is part of Vend’s strategic efforts to bolster its market position and ensure sustainable growth.

More about Schibsted ASA

Vend Marketplaces ASA is a leading Nordic company specializing in digital marketplaces across various sectors, including Mobility, Real Estate, Jobs, and Recommerce. The company aims to provide seamless digital experiences and is committed to creating sustainable value and long-term growth for its stakeholders. Vend also holds a 14% ownership in Adevinta, a company spun off in 2019.

Average Trading Volume: 145,376

Current Market Cap: NOK79.66B

