Veidekke Secures Major Residential Project in Asker

Veidekke ASA ( (GB:0GF6) ) has issued an update.

Veidekke ASA has been awarded a contract to build the first phase of the Kobberkvartalet residential project in Asker municipality for Ferd Eiendom, valued at 488 million kroner. The project includes 142 apartments, common areas, and a garage basement, with construction set to begin in October. This development is part of a larger project comprising 420 apartments and marks the last major residential initiative at Vestre Billingstad. With strong sales momentum, 84 of the 142 apartments have already been sold, highlighting significant market interest. The project is expected to enhance Veidekke’s order reserve for the second quarter of 2025.

Veidekke is one of Scandinavia’s largest contractors, engaging in construction and civil engineering, road maintenance, and the production of asphalt, crushed stone, and gravel. Known for its involvement and local knowledge, the company has a turnover of approximately NOK 41 billion and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Half of its 8,000 employees own shares in the company, which has been profitable since its inception in 1936.

