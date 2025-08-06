Veidekke ASA to Announce Q2 2025 Results with Webcast Presentation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Veidekke ASA ( (GB:0GF6) ) is now available.

Veidekke ASA is set to release its second-quarter 2025 results on August 14, with a presentation scheduled at their new headquarters in Oslo. The event will be webcast, allowing stakeholders to engage by asking questions online, highlighting the company’s commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:0GF6) stock is a Hold with a NOK125.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Veidekke ASA stock, see the GB:0GF6 Stock Forecast page.

More about Veidekke ASA

Average Trading Volume: 69,132

Current Market Cap: NOK22.19B

See more insights into 0GF6 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

