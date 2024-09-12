Veidekke ASA Secures Major Stavanger Housing Project

Veidekke ASA (GB:0GF6) has released an update.

Veidekke ASA has been awarded a contract to construct the first phase of the Skeiane station residential project in Stavanger, featuring 47 apartments and various amenities, with a design and build value of almost NOK 100 million. The project, located near the Skeiane railway station, has seen strong market interest with 36 apartments sold since the end of 2023. Veidekke has begun demolition with construction starting in October and plans for a second phase of 25 apartments pending sufficient advance sales.

For further insights into GB:0GF6 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.