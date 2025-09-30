Veem Ltd Appoints New Director with No Initial Securities Interest

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Veem Ltd ( (AU:VEE) ).

Veem Ltd has announced the appointment of David Singleton as a director, effective from September 30, 2025. The initial director’s interest notice indicates that Singleton currently holds no relevant interests in securities, either as a registered holder or otherwise, and has no interests in contracts related to the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:VEE) stock is a Buy with a A$1.30 price target.

More about Veem Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 201,417

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$205.3M

For a thorough assessment of VEE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

