Veem Ltd Adopts Comprehensive Corporate Governance Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Veem Ltd ( (AU:VEE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Veem Ltd has released its Corporate Governance Statement, detailing its adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s Principles and Recommendations. The company has adopted a Corporate Governance Plan that outlines the roles and responsibilities of its Board and management, and has decided not to form individual Board committees due to its current size and operations. Instead, the full Board carries out these duties collectively. This approach reflects the company’s belief that its existing Board’s experience and skills are sufficient for its governance needs at this stage.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:VEE) stock is a Hold with a A$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Veem Ltd stock, see the AU:VEE Stock Forecast page.

More about Veem Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 352,668

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$199.3M

Find detailed analytics on VEE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue