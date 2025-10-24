Vectus Biosystems Limited Announces Virtual 2025 AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Vectus Biosystems Limited ( (AU:VBS) ) has issued an update.

Vectus Biosystems Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held virtually on November 26, 2025. The meeting will cover several key business items, including the consideration of financial statements, the re-election of Dr. Ronald Shnier, the election of Ms. Linda Walters as directors, and the adoption of the remuneration report. The AGM provides shareholders with an opportunity to engage with the company’s leadership and discuss strategic directions, potentially impacting future company operations and stakeholder interests.

More about Vectus Biosystems Limited

Vectus Biosystems Limited operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of fibrosis and high blood pressure-related diseases. The company is dedicated to advancing innovative solutions that address unmet medical needs in these areas.

Average Trading Volume: 53,757

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.95M

For an in-depth examination of VBS stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue