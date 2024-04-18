Vection Technologies Spearheads XR Naval Innovation

Vection Technologies Ltd. (AU:VR1) has released an update.

Vection Technologies Ltd has announced a new $500,000 contract to deliver an Extended Reality (XR) naval maintenance solution, leveraging the Render Network for enhanced visual simulations and blockchain for security. The innovative XR and AI technologies are set to improve efficiency, precision, and safety in naval maintenance operations, with the solution optimized for Apple Vision Pro and aimed for delivery by June 2024. This marks Vection’s first foray into integrating their XR solutions with the Render Network, indicating a strategic expansion into the naval and defense sector.

For further insights into AU:VR1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.