VDM Group Faces Dispute and Trading Suspension Amid Strategic Restructuring

VDM Group Limited ( (AU:VMG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

VDM Group Limited is embroiled in a dispute with its joint venture partner Pebric Mining and Consulting LDA over the ownership and funding of its Angolan projects, leading to a halt in project activities. Additionally, VDM’s securities remain suspended from trading on the ASX due to non-compliance with Listing Rule 12.1, prompting the company to explore new business opportunities and restructure to attract investors and resume trading.

More about VDM Group Limited

VDM Group Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on critical minerals such as uranium, copper, and lithium. The company is engaged in various projects primarily in Australia and Angola, aiming to enhance its project portfolio and generate early cash flow.

Current Market Cap: A$6.93M

