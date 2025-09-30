Vaxcyte Signs 15-Year Agreement with Patheon

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Vaxcyte ( (PCVX) ) is now available.

On September 24, 2025, Vaxcyte, Inc. entered into a 15-year Master Services Agreement with Patheon Manufacturing Services LLC, a part of Thermo Fisher Scientific, to handle various aspects of drug product manufacturing at Patheon’s facility in Greenville, North Carolina. This agreement, which includes provisions for automatic renewal and potential termination under certain conditions, is expected to enhance Vaxcyte’s manufacturing capabilities and operational efficiency, potentially impacting its market position and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (PCVX) stock is a Hold with a $38.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vaxcyte stock, see the PCVX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PCVX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PCVX is a Neutral.

Vaxcyte’s stock score reflects its position as a development-stage biotech firm with no revenue, high R&D expenses, and reliance on financing. The technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, while valuation metrics show challenges due to negative earnings. However, the company’s robust pipeline and recent positive clinical results provide optimism for the future. The earnings call and corporate events signal potential for growth, but regulatory and financial challenges remain.

To see Spark’s full report on PCVX stock, click here.

More about Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development and manufacturing of vaccines and other pharmaceutical products.

Average Trading Volume: 1,525,460

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.5B

For detailed information about PCVX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue