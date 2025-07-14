Various Eateries PLC Extends Bond Redemption Date in Related Party Transaction

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Various Eateries PLC ADR ( (GB:VARE) ) has issued an announcement.

Various Eateries PLC has announced a related party transaction involving the reissuance of a Deep Discounted Bond through its subsidiary, VEL Property Holdings Limited, with Friends Provident International Limited. The bond’s redemption date has been extended by a year to 14 July 2026, with a subscription amount of £3,390,324 and a nominal value of £3,661,550. This move is secured against the company’s property in Cobham and is considered fair and reasonable by the company’s directors, excluding those with indirect interests.

Spark’s Take on GB:VARE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:VARE is a Neutral.

The overall score is influenced by mixed financial performance, with revenue growth but persistent net losses and high leverage. Despite a positive outlook from corporate events, technical indicators are bearish, and valuation metrics are not attractive.

More about Various Eateries PLC ADR

Various Eateries PLC owns, develops, and operates restaurant, clubhouse, and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on delivering unique experiences through its two core brands: Coppa Club, an all-day concept combining restaurant, terrace, café, lounge, bar, and workspaces, and Noci, a modern pasta-led concept offering high-quality dishes at reasonable prices.

Average Trading Volume: 13,172

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £23.02M

