Vardhman Special Steels Releases Monitoring Agency Report for Q3 2025

Vardhman Special Steels Limited ( (IN:VSSL) ) has shared an update.

Vardhman Special Steels Limited has released its Monitoring Agency Report for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The report, issued by CRISIL Ratings Limited, details the utilization of proceeds from the company’s issuance of equity shares through a Preferential Issue. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides transparency regarding the company’s financial activities and compliance with SEBI regulations.

More about Vardhman Special Steels Limited

Vardhman Special Steels Limited operates in the steel industry, providing products such as yarns, fabrics, threads, garments, fibers, and steels. The company focuses on delivering excellence since 1965 and is based in Ludhiana, Punjab, India.

