Vardhman Acrylics Ltd. Reports Steady Financial Growth for H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Vardhman Acrylics Ltd. ( (IN:VARDHACRLC) ) just unveiled an update.

Vardhman Acrylics Ltd. has released its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The company reported a total income from operations of Rs. 166.28 crore for the half-year, with a net profit after tax of Rs. 4.25 crore. This financial performance reflects a steady growth in revenue and profit, indicating a positive impact on the company’s operations and market positioning. Stakeholders can view this as a sign of the company’s stable financial health and potential for future growth.

More about Vardhman Acrylics Ltd.

Vardhman Acrylics Ltd. is a company operating in the textile industry, primarily engaged in the production and distribution of yarns, fabrics, threads, garments, fibers, and steels. The company has been delivering excellence since 1965 and is based in Ludhiana, Punjab.

Average Trading Volume: 46,872

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 3.26B INR

See more insights into VARDHACRLC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue