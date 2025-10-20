Vantea SMART S.p.A. Expands Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vantea Smart S.p.A. ( (IT:VNT) ) has issued an update.

Vantea SMART S.p.A. announced the purchase of 3,361 of its own shares as part of a buyback program approved by shareholders in June 2025. This move, conducted through Integrae SIM S.p.A., increases the company’s total ownership to 476,392 shares, representing 3.696% of its share capital. The share repurchase is part of Vantea SMART’s strategic financial management, potentially enhancing shareholder value and signaling confidence in the company’s market position.

Vantea SMART S.p.A. is an Information Technology company specializing in Cybersecurity, listed on Euronext Growth Milan. The company focuses on developing and managing new infrastructure architectures, including cloud and hybrid systems, and offers a range of cybersecurity services such as Identity and Access Management, Infrastructure Security, and Security Consulting. Vantea SMART combines proprietary platforms like ‘Infosync’ and ‘KubeX’ to provide comprehensive risk management and fraud intelligence solutions, serving critical sectors like banking, telecommunications, and manufacturing.

