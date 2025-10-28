Vanke Property (Overseas) Signs New Management Services Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Vanke Property (Overseas) ( (HK:1036) ) has shared an announcement.

Vanke Property (Overseas) has announced the signing of a New Management Services Framework Agreement with VPHK Parties, effective from 2025 to 2028. This agreement, which involves continuing connected transactions, requires independent shareholders’ approval due to its significant financial implications under the Listing Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1036) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vanke Property (Overseas) stock, see the HK:1036 Stock Forecast page.

More about Vanke Property (Overseas)

Vanke Property (Overseas) is involved in real estate development and investment projects. It operates under the umbrella of China Vanke, focusing on providing management services to its subsidiaries.

Average Trading Volume: 170,455

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$720.6M

See more data about 1036 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue