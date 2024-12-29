Vanguard Group Increases Stake in Ventia Services

Ventia Services Group Limited (AU:VNT) has released an update.

The Vanguard Group has increased its stake in Ventia Services Group Limited, boosting its voting power from 5.008% to 6.009%. This change indicates a growing interest and confidence in Ventia’s potential by one of the world’s largest investment management companies. Investors may find this development significant as it could influence market perceptions and the stock’s future performance.

