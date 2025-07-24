Vanda Pharmaceuticals Completes Key Study on Gastroparesis Treatment

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ((VNDA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals recently completed a Phase III clinical study titled ‘VP-VLY-686-3301: A Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Phase III Study To Assess The Efficacy Of Tradipitant In Relieving Symptoms Of Gastroparesis.’ The study aimed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of tradipitant, a drug intended to alleviate nausea and other symptoms associated with idiopathic and diabetic gastroparesis.

The intervention involved administering tradipitant, an experimental oral capsule, compared to a placebo. The primary goal was to determine the drug’s effectiveness in treating gastroparesis symptoms.

This study was designed as a randomized, parallel-assignment trial with quadruple masking, meaning that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors were all blinded to the treatment allocations. The primary purpose was treatment-focused.

The study began on August 20, 2019, and was completed, with the latest update submitted on July 21, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and assessing the timeliness of the results.

The completion of this study could significantly impact Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ stock performance, as positive results may enhance investor confidence and market position, especially in the competitive gastroparesis treatment market.

The study is completed, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

