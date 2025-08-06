Valvoline Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On August 6, 2025, Valvoline Inc. reported its third-quarter results for the period ending June 30, 2025, showcasing a 4% increase in sales to $439 million and a significant profit growth, with income from continuing operations rising by 18%. The company added 46 new stores, contributing to a 10% growth in system-wide store sales. Despite a decrease in miles driven and a slow start to summer holidays, Valvoline demonstrated resilience with positive same-store sales growth. The company also updated its fiscal 2025 guidance, reflecting strong performance expectations and long-term shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (VVV) stock is a Buy with a $44.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Valvoline stock, see the VVV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VVV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VVV is a Outperform.

Valvoline’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call insights are key strengths. Technical indicators suggest cautious sentiment, while reasonable valuation and strategic corporate events support moderate confidence in future prospects.

More about Valvoline

Valvoline Inc. is a leader in the preventive automotive maintenance industry, providing quick and trusted services. The company focuses on maintaining strong customer demand and expanding its store network.

Average Trading Volume: 1,905,324

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $4.45B

