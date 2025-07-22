Values Cultural Investment Limited Announces Key Executive Appointments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Values Cultural Investment Limited ( (HK:1740) ) is now available.

Values Cultural Investment Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Liu Tieqiang as Chief Operating Officer and Mr. Gui Xiaohua as Chief Marketing Officer, effective July 22, 2025. Mr. Liu brings extensive experience in the capital market and corporate finance, while Mr. Gui offers 20 years of expertise in internet enterprise market operations and product management. These appointments are expected to enhance the company’s operational and marketing capabilities, potentially strengthening its position in the investment and cultural sectors.

Values Cultural Investment Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the investment and cultural sectors. The company focuses on leveraging its expertise in capital markets and corporate finance, as well as market operations within the internet industry.

Average Trading Volume: 781,363

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$63.29M

