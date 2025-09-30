ValueMax Group Secures Over S$36 Million in Successful Digital Securities Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ValueMax Group Ltd. ( (SG:T6I) ) has provided an update.

ValueMax Group Ltd. has successfully closed its 3-month Series 016 and 6-month Series 009 digital securities commercial paper issuances, raising S$21.62 million and S$15.26 million respectively. The strong investor demand highlights the company’s robust market positioning, with notable subscriptions from key company figures, indicating confidence in its financial strategies. The digital securities will be listed on the ADDX digital platform on October 1, 2025.

