ValueMax Group Ltd. Increases Share Issuance Following Warrant Exercise

ValueMax Group Ltd. ( (SG:T6I) ) has issued an announcement.

ValueMax Group Ltd. has announced an increase in its issued ordinary shares from 935,096,733 to 935,098,935 following the allotment and issuance of 2,202 new shares due to the exercise of warrants at a price of S$0.36 each. These new shares will be listed on the Singapore Exchange on July 8, 2025, and there remain 12,706,374 outstanding warrants with the same exercise price, set to expire on September 14, 2026.

More about ValueMax Group Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 146,745

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$551.7M

Find detailed analytics on T6I stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

