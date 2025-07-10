ValueMax Group Increases Share Issuance Following Warrant Exercise

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from ValueMax Group Ltd. ( (SG:T6I) ).

ValueMax Group Ltd. announced an increase in its issued ordinary shares from 935,098,935 to 935,198,935 through the allotment and issuance of 100,000 new shares following the exercise of warrants priced at S$0.36 each. These new shares will be listed on the Singapore Exchange on July 14, 2025. The exercise leaves 12,606,374 outstanding warrants, each with the same exercise price, set to expire on September 14, 2026.

More about ValueMax Group Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 132,269

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$561.1M

Learn more about T6I stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue