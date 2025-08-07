ValueCommerce Announces Change in Major Shareholder Structure

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from ValueCommerce Co., Ltd. ( (JP:2491) ).

ValueCommerce Co., Ltd. announced an expected change in its largest shareholder and affiliated companies, as LY Corporation plans to sell its indirect holdings of 6,098,400 shares. This sale will result in Z Intermediate Holdings Corporation no longer being the largest major shareholder, and several affiliated companies, including LY Corporation and SoftBank entities, will no longer be associated with ValueCommerce. This change could significantly impact the company’s shareholder structure and its affiliations with major corporations.

More about ValueCommerce Co., Ltd.

ValueCommerce Co., Ltd. operates in the online advertising and e-commerce industries, offering marketing solutions and e-commerce solutions. The company is involved in managing group companies and operations related to these sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 176,718

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen26.79B

