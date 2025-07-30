Value Partners Group to Review Interim Results and Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Value Partners Group ( (HK:0806) ) is now available.

Value Partners Group Limited has announced that its board of directors will meet on August 13, 2025, to review and approve the company’s unaudited interim results for the first half of the year and consider the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it will provide insights into the company’s financial health and potential returns, impacting its market positioning and investor confidence.

More about Value Partners Group

Value Partners Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily operating in the financial services industry. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and focuses on asset management services.

Average Trading Volume: 4,193,104

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$4.07B

