Value Line Announces New Stock Repurchase Program

On October 29, 2025, Value Line, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase program, effective immediately, with an aggregate limit of $2,000,000. This program replaces the previous one from October 2022 and has no set price limit or expiration date. The announcement reflects Value Line’s strategic decision to enhance shareholder value and indicates confidence in the company’s financial stability and future prospects. This move is likely to impact the company’s stock market performance and stakeholder interests positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (VALU) stock is a Hold with a $43.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Value Line stock, see the VALU Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VALU is a Neutral.

Value Line’s strong financial performance, particularly its profitability and low leverage, is a key strength. The stock’s technical indicators show a positive trend, and its valuation is attractive with a reasonable P/E ratio and solid dividend yield. However, the significant decline in revenue growth is a major concern that could impact future performance.

More about Value Line

Value Line, Inc. is a leading provider of investment research, offering a wide range of proprietary investment research services in both print and digital formats. The company’s services include stock recommendations, analysis on exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and insights into mergers and acquisitions, among others. Value Line caters to individual investors, professional investors, advisors, and libraries, providing comprehensive financial information and tools for portfolio management.

Average Trading Volume: 5,370

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $365.4M

