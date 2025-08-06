Value Convergence Proposes Rights Issue to Raise HK$245.1 Million

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Value Convergence Holdings Limited ( (HK:0821) ) just unveiled an update.

Value Convergence Holdings Limited announced a proposed rights issue to raise up to approximately HK$245.1 million by issuing Rights Shares at HK$0.45 per share, on a non-underwritten basis. The initiative aims to strengthen the company’s financial position, with unsubscribed shares to be placed to independent investors, potentially impacting its market operations and shareholder value.

More about Value Convergence Holdings Limited

Value Convergence Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability. It operates in the financial services industry, focusing on brokerage services and investment banking through its subsidiary, VC Brokerage Limited.

Average Trading Volume: 454,594

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$118.7M

