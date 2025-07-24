Value Convergence Holdings Announces Successful Share Consolidation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Value Convergence Holdings Limited ( (HK:0821) ).

Value Convergence Holdings Limited announced the successful passing of a resolution at their Extraordinary General Meeting held on July 24, 2025. The resolution, which was overwhelmingly supported by shareholders, involves the consolidation of every ten existing shares into one consolidated share. This decision is expected to streamline the company’s share structure, potentially enhancing market perception and operational efficiency.

Value Convergence Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability. It operates in the financial sector, focusing on providing a range of financial services and investment solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 4,448,762

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$98.94M

