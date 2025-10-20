Valsoia S.p.A. Executes Share Buyback on Euronext Milan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Valsoia SpA ( (IT:VLS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Valsoia S.p.A. announced the purchase of 400 ordinary shares on Euronext Milan, representing 0.0037% of its share capital, at an average price of 11 euros per share, totaling 4,400 euros. This transaction is part of a share buyback program authorized by the shareholders, reflecting the company’s strategic financial management and potential impact on shareholder value.

Valsoia S.p.A., founded in 1990, is a leading company in the Italian healthy food market, known for pioneering alternative vegetable products. It has expanded its portfolio to include traditional food brands and is recognized for its innovation and focus on health with its ‘Bontà e Salute’ brand. The company is listed on the Euronext Milan market.

YTD Price Performance: 10.37%

Average Trading Volume: 3,951

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €118.6M

