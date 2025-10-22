Valour Inc. Achieves Milestone with 100th ETP Listing on Spotlight Stock Market

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

DeFi Technologies ( (TSE:DEFI) ) has provided an announcement.

Valour Inc., a subsidiary of DeFi Technologies, has launched its 100th exchange-traded product (ETP), the Valour Sky (SKY) SEK ETP, on Sweden’s Spotlight Stock Market. This milestone solidifies Valour’s position as the leading issuer of digital asset ETPs globally, offering a wide range of products across major European exchanges. The new ETP provides regulated access to the Sky ecosystem’s governance token, enhancing Valour’s portfolio and meeting the growing demand for transparent, exchange-traded crypto exposure.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:DEFI) stock is a Buy with a C$5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on DeFi Technologies stock, see the TSE:DEFI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:DEFI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:DEFI is a Neutral.

DeFi Technologies exhibits strong revenue growth and strategic expansions, but faces challenges with profitability, negative cash flow, and valuation issues. Positive sentiment from the earnings call and strategic initiatives are encouraging, yet regulatory hurdles and market dependency remain key risks.

More about DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc. is a financial technology company that bridges the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance (DeFi). It offers equity investors diversified exposure to the decentralized economy through its integrated business model, which includes subsidiaries like Valour, Stillman Digital, Reflexivity Research, Neuronomics, and DeFi Alpha. DeFi Technologies is known for its expertise in capital markets and emerging technologies, positioning itself as an institutional gateway to the future of finance.

Average Trading Volume: 455,238

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$86.46M

