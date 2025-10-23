Valero Energy Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results and Future Optimizations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Valero Energy ( (VLO) ) is now available.

Valero Energy Corporation reported a significant increase in net income for the third quarter of 2025, with earnings reaching $1.1 billion, or $3.53 per share, compared to $364 million, or $1.14 per share, in the same period last year. The company also announced the optimization of its St. Charles FCC Unit, expected to commence operations in the latter half of 2026, reflecting its commitment to operational excellence and shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (VLO) stock is a Buy with a $216.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Valero Energy stock, see the VLO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VLO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VLO is a Outperform.

Valero Energy’s overall stock score reflects strong technical momentum and operational efficiency, despite high leverage and potential overvaluation concerns. The company’s commitment to shareholder returns and strategic debt management are positive, but challenges in the Renewable Diesel segment and declining net income are notable risks.

More about Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation is a prominent player in the energy industry, primarily focusing on refining and marketing petroleum products. The company operates in the refining segment, with significant throughput volumes and a strong presence in regions such as the Gulf Coast and North Atlantic.

Average Trading Volume: 2,684,851

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $48.99B

