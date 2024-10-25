Vale S.A. Shows Resilience in Q3 2024 Earnings

Vale SA (VALE) has released an update.

Vale S.A. reported a strong financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with a net income of 13.3 billion Brazilian reais, slightly down from 13.9 billion in the same period last year. The company’s consolidated net operating revenue reached 52.9 billion reais, reflecting a modest increase compared to 2023. Despite challenges in operational costs, Vale’s earnings per share remained robust, signaling resilience in its business operations.

