Vale SA (VALE) has released an update.

Vale S.A., a major player in the mining industry, has submitted its monthly report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for March 2024. The document confirms that Vale S.A. will continue to file annual reports via Form 20-F. The report has been officially signed by Thiago Lofiego, the Director of Investor Relations.

For further insights into VALE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.