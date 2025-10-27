Valbiotis SA’s TOTUM-448 Trial: A Potential Game-Changer for Liver Health

Valbiotis SA ((DE:8JD)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Valbiotis SA is conducting a clinical trial titled A Parallel, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Double-Blinded Clinical Trial of the Effects of TOTUM-448 on Liver Fat Content, Cardiometabolic Risk Factors and Gut Microbiota Among Both Men and Women with MASLD. The study aims to assess the impact of TOTUM-448 on liver fat content, cardiometabolic risk factors, and gut microbiota in individuals with Metabolic Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD), highlighting its potential significance in addressing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Intervention/Treatment: The study is testing TOTUM-448, a dietary supplement composed of five plant extracts and choline. Participants will consume this supplement twice daily, aiming to improve liver health and reduce cardiometabolic risks.

Study Design: This is a randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled trial with a parallel intervention model. Participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are all masked to the treatment allocation, ensuring unbiased results. The primary purpose of the study is prevention.

Study Timeline: The study began recruiting on November 12, 2024, with the latest update submitted on November 22, 2024. These dates mark the initiation of participant enrollment and the most recent information update, respectively, indicating the study’s active status.

Market Implications: The progress of this study could significantly influence Valbiotis SA’s stock performance, as positive results may enhance investor confidence and market positioning. The study’s focus on MASLD, a growing health concern, positions Valbiotis favorably within the competitive landscape of liver health solutions.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

