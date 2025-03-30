Vaibhav Jewellers Expands with New Store in Andhra Pradesh

Manoj Vaibhav Gems ‘N’ Jewellers Limited ( (IN:MVGJL) ) has shared an announcement.

Manoj Vaibhav Gems ‘N’ Jewellers Limited has announced the opening of a new jewelry store in Narsipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, under the brand ‘Vaibhav Jewellers’. This expansion is part of the company’s strategy to strengthen its market presence in the region, potentially enhancing its customer base and competitive positioning in the jewelry retail sector.

More about Manoj Vaibhav Gems ‘N’ Jewellers Limited

Manoj Vaibhav Gems ‘N’ Jewellers Limited operates in the jewelry industry, focusing on providing a range of jewelry products under the brand name ‘Vaibhav Jewellers’. The company is based in Andhra Pradesh, India, and is known for its retail jewelry stores.

YTD Price Performance: -30.04%

Average Trading Volume: 44,238

For a thorough assessment of MVGJL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue