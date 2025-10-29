Vaibhav Global Limited Reports Strong Q2 FY26 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vaibhav Global Ltd. ( (IN:VAIBHAVGBL) ) has provided an update.

Vaibhav Global Limited reported a robust financial performance for Q2 FY26, with a 10.2% year-over-year increase in revenue and a 71% rise in profit after tax, reaching ₹48 crores. The company declared a second interim dividend and highlighted a strong balance sheet with a net cash position of ₹156 crores. Key business metrics showed an all-time high in unique customers and a significant contribution from in-house brands. The company also achieved an ESG rating upgrade and received recognition for its manufacturing excellence.

Vaibhav Global Limited is a global e-tailer specializing in fashion jewellery, lifestyle products, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through proprietary home teleshopping channels and digital platforms, focusing on a diverse range of consumer goods.

