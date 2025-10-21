V-Guard Industries Announces Earnings Call for Q2 and H1 FY26 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from V-Guard Industries Limited ( (IN:VGUARD) ).

V-Guard Industries Limited has scheduled an earnings conference call on October 30, 2025, to discuss its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. This call will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and offering stakeholders an opportunity to engage with the management team.

More about V-Guard Industries Limited

V-Guard Industries Limited operates in the electrical and electronics industry, focusing on the production and distribution of consumer electrical products such as voltage stabilizers, inverters, and home appliances. The company is known for its emphasis on quality and innovation, catering primarily to the Indian market.

Average Trading Volume: 71,387

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 159.1B INR

