V-cube Faces Lawsuit Over Business Transfer Dispute

The latest announcement is out from V-cube ( (JP:3681) ).

V-cube, Inc. has been sued by TECHNO HORIZON CO., LTD. over alleged defects in software assets transferred as part of a business agreement. V-cube maintains that it has fulfilled its contractual obligations and disputes the claims, asserting that the lawsuit lacks legal basis. The company believes the lawsuit will have a minor impact on its business performance.

More about V-cube

V-cube, Inc. operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing virtual communication solutions. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is led by President & Group CEO Naoaki Mashita.

Average Trading Volume: 93,580

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen4.17B

