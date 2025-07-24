UY Scuti Acquisition Corp. Enters Merger Agreement with Isdera

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

UY Scuti Acquisition Corp. ( (UYSC) ) has provided an update.

On July 18, 2025, Isdera Group Limited and UY Scuti Acquisition Corp. entered into a Merger Agreement to form a business combination, which will result in Isdera becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of a newly formed company, Isdera Inc. This transaction, which has been approved by both companies’ boards, is expected to enhance Isdera’s market positioning by listing the combined entity on Nasdaq, thereby providing access to capital markets and supporting its strategic transformation in the supercar industry. The merger is subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, and upon closing, Isdera’s shareholders will receive shares in the new entity, with certain shares subject to a lock-up period.

More about UY Scuti Acquisition Corp.

Isdera Group Limited is an industrial automotive enterprise headquartered in China, focusing on the design and production of ultra-luxury supercars. The company has acquired the German marque ISDERA, known for handcrafted performance vehicles, and is expanding into both combustion-engine and electric supercar segments. Isdera leverages advanced technologies and its design capabilities to deliver exclusive vehicles for international collectors and enthusiasts.

Average Trading Volume: 60,821

For an in-depth examination of UYSC stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue