Uvre Ltd. Expands into New Zealand with Waitekauri Gold Project and NZX Listing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Uvre Ltd. ( (AU:UVA) ) has issued an update.

Uvre Ltd. has completed the acquisition of New Zealand gold assets, including the Waitekauri Gold Project, and commenced its first drilling campaign in the region. The company has also achieved a dual listing on the New Zealand Stock Exchange, enhancing its market presence. The drilling at Waitekauri is targeting high-grade gold deposits, with initial results expected in the December quarter. This expansion into New Zealand positions Uvre to potentially discover significant new gold resources, bolstering its portfolio and offering promising prospects for stakeholders.

More about Uvre Ltd.

Uvre Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and development. The company has recently expanded its operations into New Zealand through the acquisition of Otagold Limited, which holds several exploration permits in the historic Hauraki and Otago goldfields. Uvre’s primary projects include the Waitekauri Gold Project, which is strategically located near significant gold deposits.

Average Trading Volume: 711,056

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For a thorough assessment of UVA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue