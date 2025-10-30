UTime Limited Launches Innovative Smart Ring for Health Monitoring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

UTime ( (WTO) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 30, 2025, UTime Limited announced the release of its new smart ring product, designed for sleep and continuous health monitoring. The smart ring offers a compact design that tracks various physiological parameters such as skin temperature, blood oxygen saturation, respiratory rate, and heart rate variability. It aims to enhance sleep quality assessment and daily activity tracking, providing comprehensive health insights. This product is seen as a significant addition to the health wearable device market, complementing existing smartwatches by offering unnoticeable, continuous monitoring.

UTime Limited, trading under the NASDAQ ticker WTO, is involved in the design, development, production, sales, and brand operation of mobile devices in China and globally. The company focuses on providing cost-effective products to a broad customer base.

Average Trading Volume: 10,133,586

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $6M

